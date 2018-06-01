Raheem Sterling can inspire says England boss Gareth Southgate

Media playback is not supported on this device Sterling is a very strong character - Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate says Raheem Sterling is a "great example" to young children and knows he has support following controversy over a tattoo.

Sterling, 23, has defended his choice to have a tattoo of a gun on his leg.

The body art is a tribute to his late father and Southgate stressed tattoos hold an "individual meaning".

"He knows what it means to him and he's comfortable he has done nothing wrong," said Southgate as England prepare for Saturday's Nigeria friendly.

The Football Association has publicly backed Sterling - part of England's 23-man World Cup squad - after the Manchester City forward faced criticism from anti-gun campaigners.

He quickly stated on social media that his father "was gunned down", adding: "I would never touch a gun in my life."

Southgate added: "I've had a good, deep conversation with him to see how he was with everything.

"He knows he has our support. He understands how some people perceived the tattoo. In my view a tattoo is like any work of art - it's a very individual meaning."

Sterling could feature in friendlies against Nigeria on Saturday and Costa Rica on Thursday.

'Raheem embodies spirit'

Raheem Sterling's tattoo of a gun has drawn criticism from anti-gun campaigners

Southgate revealed his squad will also have an "internal game" before flying to Russia for the World Cup and said incidents like the controversy surrounding Sterling will "only become a distraction if we allow them to".

The former Middlesbrough manager said the England set-up has no need to "police" tattoos and that Sterling and some of his team-mates could be viewed as inspirations.

"The personal story of a lot of our players is quite remarkable," Southgate added.

"People highlight the issues and faults of all of the squad but for so many of them it's incredible that they have got to the point they have.

"They are a great example to young kids of what you can achieve with your life if you are dedicated and focused. Of course they have talent but there is so much more that is needed to become a professional and a top one.

"Raheem embodies that. Nothing is given to you in life and you have to fight all the way."