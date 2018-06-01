Republic of Ireland v USA

John O'Shea shares a laugh with Republic team-mate David Meyler during training for the USA game

The Republic of Ireland will aim to ensure a winning farewell for John O'Shea in the Aviva Stadium friendly against the USA on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Sunderland defender is set to make his 118th and final appearance for the Irish before retiring from international football.

Republic striker Shane Long will miss the game with a knee injury.

Martin O'Neill's side will hope to bounce back from Monday night's 2-0 defeat by France in Paris.

The Republic have won five and drawn two of their nine games with the USA.

The first meeting came back in 1927 in a Dublin friendly, with the hosts securing a 3-1 victory.

Robbie Brady scored twice in their most recent encounter in 2014, with Anthony Pilkington and James McClean also on target in a 4-1 win at the Aviva Stadium.

The Americans, who like the Republic have missed on the World Cup finals, go into the game with confidence after a 3-0 home victory over Bolivia on Monday.

O'Shea toughness

Roy Keane, the Republic's assistant manager, played alongside O'Shea for both their country and Manchester United and was impressed as much by his mental strength as much as anything else.

"I remember him as a young player at United and thinking, 'This kid's got a chance', decent player," he said.

"Strangely enough, he always seemed really balanced. We've talked about all the pitfalls in football, but John always seemed to be really switched-on."

He added with a smile: "But listen, he could be a raving lunatic when he's at home in the evenings - I hope he is.

"I hope he's a head-case and we're all proved wrong when he's locked up in six months and we're all saying, 'Jesus, I never saw that coming'.

"No, but I don't think so. He'll probably have a nice steady life, probably become a coach or a pundit."