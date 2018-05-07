Arsenal expecting to name Arsene Wenger's successor before World Cup

Arsene Wenger took charge of his final Arsenal home game against Burnley on Sunday

Arsenal are confident of naming a successor to Arsene Wenger before the World Cup kicks off next month.

The Frenchman, who has two more games in charge of the Gunners, is leaving the club after almost 22 years.

The club have no specific deadline for the recruitment process, but an announcement is expected before the tournament starts in Russia on 14 June.

Ex-Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has been linked with the job, along with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Former Gunners midfielders Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira have also been suggested as potential successors, as have Monaco's manager Leonardo Jardim and three-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti.