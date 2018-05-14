Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Mile Jedinak's first-half headed goal in the first leg is the difference between the sides

Egyptian midfielder Ahmed Elmohamady is Aston Villa's only injury concern ahead of the Championship play-off second leg against Middlesbrough.

Boss Steve Bruce has suggested he is a 'big doubt' after going off in the closing stages of the first leg.

Middlesbrough, who trail 1-0, could be without defender Daniel Ayala.

The centre-back was forced off with a knee injury in the second half on Saturday and will be assessed by the club's medical staff ahead of kick-off.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

"We've given ourselves a chance, we've given ourselves a small advantage, but we've been around long enough to know that we can't get carried away with it, that's for sure.

"We're at Villa Park, I'm sure it'll be rocking, it should be a wonderful atmosphere.

"We've got an advantage, the crowd can hopefully play their part, but it's a big tie still ahead."

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis told BBC Radio Tees:

"I'm not concerned about Aston Villa, I'm more concerned about us and the way we play and what we're trying to achieve.

"That's the most important thing - that we turn up and we're a little bit more clinical in the final third - that was the only real negative, apart from conceding from a set play, of the game on Saturday.

"The most important thing is them clearing their minds, making sure they're focused and ready to go and they know their jobs and do their jobs.

Match facts