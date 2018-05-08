World Cup 2026: US, Canada & Mexico bid 'would create £8bn profit for Fifa'

The 1994 World Cup final was held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

A joint bid by the US, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup would make an $11bn (£8.1bn) profit for world governing body Fifa, the organisers say.

A North American World Cup is projected to create $14bn (£10.3bn) in revenue.

US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro said it would be "the most successful World Cup ever".

Morocco have also bid to host the event and have received significant support in recent weeks.

The North African nation submitted a 193-page document to Fifa in March detailing the reasons why it should host the tournament.

The vote to award the 2026 event takes place on 13 June in Moscow.

US President Donald Trump previously said that it would be "a shame if countries we always support" lobbied against the US bid.

However, Cordeiro said on Tuesday he hoped Fifa members would set aside politics when they vote next month.

"The question of who will host in 2026 has at times become mixed with geopolitics," Cordeiro added.

"We are asking that we be judged, not on the politics of the moment, but on the merits of our bid."

The United States previously hosted the World Cup in 1994 and Mexico has hosted it twice, in 1970 and 1986.