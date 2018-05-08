John Akinde: Barnet put striker on transfer list after relegation to National League

John Akinde has scored 89 goals in 174 appearances for Barnet since joining in the summer of 2014

Barnet have put experienced striker John Akinde up for sale after their relegation from the Football League.

Akinde, 28, scored twice for the Bees in their 3-0 win over Chesterfield on the final day of the season as they were relegated on goal difference.

He is one of 16 players either released, transfer-listed or made available for a loan move.

"John has been an iconic figure, one of the all-time Barnet greats," manager Martin Allen told the club website.

"He is very, very special, but the time has now come for a change of direction and this was a joint decision between myself and the chairman."

Michael Nelson has been offered a new deal, while an option to extend Fumnaya Shomotun's contract has been taken up.

But Craig Ross, Ruben Bover, Jamie Stephens, Justin Amaluzor, Andre Blackman, Shane Cojocarel, Tobi Coker, Tom Day, Jordan Nicholson and Ryan Watson have all been released after their contracts ended.

Fuad Sule, Wesley Fonguck, Darnell Smith and Ephron Mason-Clark can go on loan next season, while Charlie Clough has been given a free transfer.