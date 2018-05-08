Crusaders winger Gavin Whyte is hoping his future will become clearer in the "next few weeks" as considers a move away from Seaview.

Whyte, who capped a superb season by being named the Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year at the Northern Ireland Football Awards, has admitted he wants to move to England this summer.

"I've spoken to Stephen [Baxter] and Crusaders and they know I want to go and they'll do whatever they can to get me to go across because they want to see me do well," said Whyte.