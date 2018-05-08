Rochdale’s Joe Thompson – a two-time cancer survivor – spoke to the Monday Night Club about scoring the goal that kept Rochdale in League One.

The midfielder's 69th-minute winner in the 1-0 defeat of Charlton was his first goal since returning to action in December.

Thompson said: "All the pain and dark days has been worth it just for that one little moment."

He is now in complete remission after being diagnosed with cancer again in March 2017.

This clip is originally from 5 live Sport on Monday, 8 May 2018.