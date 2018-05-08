Simon Corney: Oldham Athletic chairman 'removed from his position'

Simon Corney bought Oldham in 2004 along with Danny Gazal and Simon Blitz

Oldham Athletic chairman Simon Corney has been "removed from his position" on the club's board of directors after a shareholders' meeting.

The Latics were relegated from League One on Saturday with a 2-2 draw against Northampton Town.

Corney purchased Oldham in 2004 and stayed on as chairman after Abdallah Lemsagam's takeover in January 2018.

Oldham were never promoted under his tenure, with Saturday's draw ending a 21-year stay in the third tier.