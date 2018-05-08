Wigan Athletic: Whelan family agree in principle to sale of majority stake

David Sharpe (left) and David Whelan (right) joined in Wigan's League One title-winning celebrations

The Whelan family has agreed a deal in principle to sell their majority stake in League One champions Wigan Athletic to a Hong Kong-based consortium.

The proposed takeover by International Entertainment Corporation is subject to Hong Kong Stock Exchange and EFL approval, said chairman David Sharpe.

The Whelan family has been majority shareholders since 1995, overseeing the Latics' FA Cup triumph in 2013.

"We are very proud of what we have achieved for the club," added Sharpe.

"It is important to confirm that this process, which has taken longer than expected, has now reached the next stage.

"While we await formal approval and consent by the aforementioned parties, which may take some time, the Whelan family will do whatever it can to support the business operations and IEC during this transition."

The deal with IEC will also include a majority shareholding in the DW Stadium, as well as the club's training grounds at Christopher Park and Euxton.

Wigan secured an immediate return to the Championship this season, picking up the League One title for the second time in three campaigns.

They also knocked out Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round with a 1-0 home win in February.

Analysis

BBC Sport's Simon Stone

Interesting times ahead for Wigan.

A provincial club, driven to heights it could never have imagined by local businessman Dave Whelan, is now being transferred into the hands of owners from Hong Kong few fans will have a clue about.

The worry will be that many similar deals - Blackburn Rovers being a prime example - have gone disastrously wrong.

However, with average gates hovering around 10,000, the brutal truth is Wigan cannot hope to compete in the Championship, let alone get back to the top flight, without some kind of outside investment.

The big question surrounds the International Entertainment Corporation. Namely, what's in it for them?