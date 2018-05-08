Fleetwood: George Glendon, Chris Neal and Ricardo Kip released

From the section

George Glendon made 36 appearances in all competitions for Fleetwood this season

Fleetwood Town have released Chris Neal, George Glendon and Ricardo Kip at the end of their contracts.

Midfielder Glendon, 23, joined on an 18-month deal in January following a successful loan spell at Highbury from Manchester City.

Goalkeeper Neal, 32, departs after 25 league appearances in the past two seasons, while midfielder Kip, 26, has played just one league game this term.

The club has also offered new deals to Nathan Sheron and Mamadou Djabi.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood have opted to take up one-year contract extensions for Ashley Eastham, Nathan Pond, Jack Sowerby, Ashley Nadesan, Lewis Baines, Gerard Garner, Dan Mooney and Matt Urwin.

Loanees Lewie Coyle, Kevin O'Connor, Jordy Hiwula and Charlie Oliver have all returned to their parent clubs.