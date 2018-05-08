Rwanda files appeal to Fifa over McKinstry ruling

Fifa has ordered the Rwanda Football Association to pay former coach Johnny McKinstry almost US $200,000 for wrongful dismissal

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has filed an appeal with Fifa over an order to pay former coach Johnny McKinstry a total of US$193,992 for unlawful dismissal.

Football's world governing ruled in the Northern Irishman's favour after he was sacked in June 2016.

Ferwafa feel that the original ruling from Fifa was too 'harsh'.

"We we given ten days to appeal and we did that. We are positive that the Fifa appeals committee will listen to our reasoning," Bonnie Mugabe, Ferwafa's head of communication, told BBC Sport.

During his 16 months in charge of Rwanda he lead them to the quarter-finals of the 2016 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) on home soil and to the final of the 2015 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, where they lost to Uganda.