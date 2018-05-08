Will Jaaskelainen and Oliver Finney sign new Crewe Alexandra contacts

Will Jaasekelainen was released by his father Jussi's former club Bolton at the end of last season

Crewe's teenage goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen has signed a new three-year contract with the League Two club.

After being released by Bolton a year ago, the 19-year-old son of former Finland international Jussi Jaaskelainen is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Alex.

But he did have two loan spells this season, with two of Crewe's non-league neighbours, Nantwich Town and Chester.

Meanwhile, midfielder Oliver Finney, 20, has signed a new one-year deal.

Finney has made two first-team appearances and has also been out on loan at Northern Premier League side Nantwich.

Miller to return to Crewe?

Shaun Miller has scored six times in 13 League Two starts since his return on loan to Crewe

BBC Radio Stoke understands that Crewe manager David Artell is holding talks with striker Shaun Miller following his release by fellow League Two side Carlisle United.

The 30-year-old former Crewe academy player had spells at Sheffield United, Coventry City, Crawley, York City, Morecambe prior to his move to Carlisle in 2016.

Miller returned to Gresty Road on loan in January, scoring six goals in 13 starts, capped by his brace in Saturday's season-closing 2-1 home win over Morecambe.

He has told BBC Radio Stoke that he is hopeful of sorting out a more permanent deal.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed being back," he said. "When I came back on loan I had half an eye on something at the end of it, so we'll see what happens."