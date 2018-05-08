Stevenage Borough manager Dino Maamria releases seven players

Dino Maamria's Stevenage won three and drew two of his nine games in charge to ensure they stayed up

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria has released seven players from the League Two club.

Strikers Alex Samuel and Jamie Gray, defender Fraser Franks and midfielders Jack King, Dale Gorman, Tom Conlon and Chris Whelpdale have all come to the end of their respective contracts.

Kevin Lokko, Johnny Goddard, Joe Martin and Jonathan Smith have been made available for transfer.

Coach Chris Day, 42, is one of 10 players to make Boro's retained list.

As well as veteran goalkeeper Day and Stevenage's record appearance-maker Ronnie Henry, strikers Mark McKee, Alex Revell, Danny Newton, Matty Godden and Ben Kennedy, midfielder James Ferry and defenders Ben Wilmot and Luke Wilkinson are all contracted for the 2018-19 season.

Midfielder Terence Vancooten, defenders Ryan Johnson and Luke Wade-Slater, and forwards Joe White and Andronicos Georgiou, have all been retained too - but are available to go out on loan.

Maamria will have Day, fellow coach Nicky Shorey and head of sports science Craig Smith as his backroom team.

After he came in on 20 March, Maamria's Stevenage won three and drew two of his nine games in charge to ensure they stayed up, in 16th - nine points clear of trouble.