Oldham Athletic release seven after relegation to League Two

Brian Wilson - an experienced defender - leaves Oldham having played 127 games

Oldham have released seven players after their relegation to League Two.

Defender Brian Wilson, midfielders Oliver Banks, Mason Fawns, Paul Green, Kallum Mantack, Abdelhakim Omrani and Tope Obadeyi all depart Boundary Park.

The Latics have taken options to extend the contracts of Cameron Dummigan and Ousmane Fane.

Jamie Stott and Ryan McLaughlin have been offered new deals, while Wilfried Moimbe, Jonathan Benteke and Gevaro Nepomuceno are in discussions.

The departures come on a busy day for Oldham with chairman Simon Corney 'removed from his position' after a shareholders' meeting.