West Brom: Johnny Evans says players want Moore to stay

Moore took over West Brom when the team was 10 points from safety with six games remaining

West Brom defender Jonny Evans says the players at the club want caretaker coach Darren Moore to stay in the job.

The Baggies have not lost a game since Moore replaced Alan Pardew on 2 April.

A 1-0 win against Tottenham means they could avoid relegation if Swansea and Southampton draw tonight and both clubs then lose next weekend.

"He's a fantastic person and I think all the players at this moment in time would like to see him keep the job," said Evans.

"But the club could go a different direction and us as players will have to accept whatever decision they're going to make."

Moore was asked to take charge of the first team following West Brom's 2-1 home defeat by Burnley, which was their eighth successive defeat.

The club was seven points adrift at the bottom of the table and Evans said most people expected them to be relegated: "You could say that everyone had written us off and accepted relegation, maybe the players had [too], and Darren Moore has come in and he's been fantastic.

"I don't think he ever expected that we'd be back in this position but we are and it's a credit to everyone that we were able to do that and come the weekend, hopefully we're in the position where we can rectify the wrongs that we've done this season."

In his five games as caretaker, Moore has helped the club to wins against Manchester United, Newcastle and Spurs as well as draws against Swansea and Liverpool.

Evans, who was linked with Manchester City and Arsenal, could be allowed to leave the club for a reduced fee if they are relegated.

But the Northern Ireland international, who was one of four players who apologised after a taxi was stolen during a team holiday in Barcelona, says he will not consider his future until the end of the season.

"I haven't thought that far ahead really," said Evans, speaking at the Northern Ireland Football Awards in Belfast, where he was named the International Personality of the Year.

"For me, the most important thing is to try and stay in the league with West Brom and see where that takes us."