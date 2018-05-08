Kerys Harrop signs new contract with Birmingham City Ladies

Kerys Harrop first joined Birmingham City Ladies at the age of 10

Birmingham City Ladies captain Kerys Harrop has agreed a new two-year deal with the WSL 1 club.

England international Harrop, 27, is the club's longest-serving player and was part of the FA Women's Cup-winning side in 2011-12.

"It means a lot to me," she said. "Over half of my life I have been at Blues and it just shows the commitment and loyalty I have for playing for them."

The left-back has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

