Salford City: Joint-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley leave club

Salford City managers Bernard Morley (left) and Anthony Johnson had one year left to run on their contracts

Salford City joint-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley have left by mutual consent despite winning promotion to the National League.

Salford, owned by a group of ex-Manchester United players including Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville, have been promoted three times in four seasons.

A club statement said there were "irreconcilable differences" related to performances and contract lengths.

"Whilst this is disappointing, it is the right decision," Neville said.

"The last four seasons with the managers have been the most successful in the club's history and a huge part of that is down to Anthony and Bernard, so this announcement is regrettable."