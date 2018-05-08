Colchester United: Doug Loft among four players leaving club

Denny Johnstone scored two goals in 30 league games for Colchester

Colchester have released striker Denny Johnstone and midfielders Doug Loft, Craig Slater and Tommy O'Sullivan.

Loft, 31, made only 22 appearances for the U's after joining from Gillingham in July 2016, having battled hamstring, Achilles and bicep injuries.

Johnstone, 23, spent last season with St Johnstone, while Slater, 24, ended the campaign on loan at Dundee United.

O'Sullivan, 23, made just one start for the U's and finished last term on loan at National League side Torquay.

"With Doug we only ever saw glimpses of him because of his injury problems and it just hasn't worked out for him here," head coach John McGreal told BBC Essex.

"Craig and Denny both went back up to Scotland with the idea of getting game time but that hasn't happened as much as they'd want.

"When Craig first came here he showed what a quality player he is, but again, injuries haven't helped"