Premiership play-off second leg: Carrick Rangers v Newry City (Wed)

Carrick keeper Harry Doherty claims the ball in the first leg at the Newry Showgrounds

Danske Bank Irish Premiership play-off second leg Date: Wednesday 9 May Venue: Belfast Loughshore Hotel Arena Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Newry boss Darren Mullen says his team will go to Carrick with confidence in the Premiership promotion/relegation play-off second leg.

The Championship side fought back from two goals down to win 3-2 in Friday night's first leg at the Showgrounds.

"It's only half-time and we know how difficult it is going to be but we've given ourselves a chance," said Mullen.

"We will go there with no fear - our away record is better than our home record so we are confident."

He added: "We'll be going for the win as we know if we sit back against a team like Carrick we are going to get beaten.

"We're better on the front foot and we showed our character on Friday night by winning after being two down."

Carrick are determined to preserve their Premiership status and the play-off is finely poised for the Belfast Loughshore Hotel Arena showdown.

"In some quarters the tie is already over but we just have to go again and all that matters is Wednesday night," said Rangers manager David McAlinden.

Newry are seeking to secure a fourth promotion in five seasons while the Amber Army won last year's play-off against Institute to preserve their top flight status.