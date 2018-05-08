AFC Wimbledon release nine players including captain Barry Fuller

Barry Fuller led AFC Wimbledon to promotion from League Two in the 2016 play-off final

AFC Wimbledon have released nine players, including some members of their 2016 promotion-winning squad.

Skipper Barry Fuller, who has made 233 appearances for the Dons, is leaving the club this summer.

So too are defenders Paul Robinson and Callum Kennedy plus midfielder George Francomb, who were also key figures in team which won the play-offs.

Lloyd Sam is also leaving, as are defender Seth Owens and youngsters Jayden Antwi and Richard Pingling.

"Barry is a legend for this club," boss Neal Ardley said.

"The captain for the last few years, he lifted the trophy in our promotion season and epitomised everything about our club with his aggressive never-say-die attitude.

"He has been a brilliant captain for me and this club and, like with the others, I am extremely sad to see him and his lovely family move on."

Contracts have been offered to Darius Charles, Jon Meades, Dean Parrett, Nik Tzanev, Joe McDonnell, Lyle Taylor, Egli Kaja.