Derry City v Cork City
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cork City
|15
|11
|1
|3
|26
|11
|15
|34
|2
|Dundalk
|15
|9
|4
|2
|30
|6
|24
|31
|3
|Waterford
|15
|10
|1
|4
|20
|11
|9
|31
|4
|Derry City
|14
|8
|2
|4
|28
|17
|11
|26
|5
|Shamrock Rovers
|16
|6
|3
|7
|23
|15
|8
|21
|6
|St Patrick's Athletic
|15
|6
|3
|6
|17
|17
|0
|21
|7
|Bohemians
|16
|4
|4
|8
|15
|23
|-8
|16
|8
|Sligo Rovers
|15
|4
|3
|8
|13
|22
|-9
|15
|9
|Limerick
|16
|3
|4
|9
|8
|30
|-22
|13
|10
|Bray Wanderers
|15
|2
|1
|12
|8
|36
|-28
|7