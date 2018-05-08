Irish Premier Division
Derry City19:45Cork City
Venue: Brandywell Stadium

Derry City v Cork City

Friday 11th May 2018

  • Derry CityDerry City19:45Cork CityCork City
  • Bray WanderersBray Wanderers19:45BohemiansBohemians
  • DundalkDundalk19:45Sligo RoversSligo Rovers
  • LimerickLimerick19:45St Patrick's AthleticSt Patrick's Athletic
  • Shamrock RoversShamrock Rovers20:00WaterfordWaterford

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cork City15111326111534
2Dundalk159423062431
3Waterford1510142011931
4Derry City1482428171126
5Shamrock Rovers166372315821
6St Patrick's Athletic156361717021
7Bohemians164481523-816
8Sligo Rovers154381322-915
9Limerick16349830-2213
10Bray Wanderers152112836-287
