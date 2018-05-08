James Clarke: Defender agrees new Bristol Rovers deal

James Clarke missed six months of this season after being injured on the opening day

Bristol Rovers defender James Clarke has signed a new undisclosed-length contract at the League One club.

The 28-year-old was one of Darrell Clarke's first signings when he joined from Woking in June 2015 after Rovers were promoted to the Football League.

He has played 75 times for Rovers, but missed much of the current campaign after tearing his hamstring at Charlton on the opening day.

Clarke's side finished 13th in the third tier in 2017-18.

Meanwhile academy goalkeeper Liam Armstrong has signed his first professional contract with the club.