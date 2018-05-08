Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has praised his team for a "stellar" season.

Lennon insisted however that the target was not simply to finish above rivals Hearts, who are two places below them in the league table.

"What are we, twenty points ahead? I think that's very, very healthy," Lennon said.

"I think that doesn't lie to how strong and how consistent we've been this season. My target isn't to finish above Hearts or to be the top dogs in Edinburgh really. It's a big part of what the bigger picture is for me.

"We've had a stellar season and we want it to continue."