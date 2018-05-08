Mark Cullen: Blackpool striker signs one-year contract extension

Mark Cullen scored the decisive second goal as Blackpool beat Exeter in the 2016-17 League Two play-off final

Blackpool striker Mark Cullen has signed a contract extension to stay with the League One club until the end of next season.

Cullen has scored 18 goals in 77 league games for the Seasiders since signing from Luton in July 2015.

The 26-year-old made nine appearances this season, having missed most of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

"I'm really grateful to the club and the manager for showing faith after a frustrating season," he said.