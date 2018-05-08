Luke Hyam: Ipswich Town midfielder leaves after 15 years at club

Luke Hyam's only experience away from Ipswich was a one-month loan at Rotherham in 2015

Midfielder Luke Hyam has left Ipswich Town after the club decided not to take up an option to extend his contract.

The 26-year-old has been with the Championship side since the age of 11, coming through the academy at his hometown club to make 146 appearances.

"I spoke to the owner (Marcus Evans) yesterday and basically just parted our ways," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"It's a bit surreal - it's not really sunk in that I won't be here in the summer."

Hyam was sidelined for more than 18 months because of knee and ankle injuries, but made his first-team return in January.

He played a further 17 times during the second half of the season, coming off the bench in Ipswich's final-day 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

"It's obviously sad and very emotional for me, but at the same time it's a new chapter in my career and life and I'm excited for the future," he said.

"For any young boy it's a dream to play for the club you've supported and watched as you've grown up."

Meanwhile, Ipswich striker Ben Folami has signed his first professional deal with the club.

The 18-year-old academy product made his league debut in April, featuring five times in all in his breakthrough season, and has agreed a three-year contract.

"Things have moved on for me very quickly over the last month and now I have to build on that," he told the club website.