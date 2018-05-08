Paul Cook: Wigan Athletic manager signs new four-year contract

Wigan boss Paul Cook celebrated with players and fans after clinching the title on Saturday

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook has signed a new four-year contract with the League One champions.

The former Latics midfielder, 51, was appointed in May 2017 after guiding Portsmouth to the League Two title.

Cook also took Wigan to the last eight of the FA Cup this season, beating Premier League winners Manchester City.

"It was always going to be a big challenge to win promotion immediately but a lot of hard work and endeavour has gone in from many people," he said.

"I sit here very proud of the success we have enjoyed this season but in equal measure aware of the challenges we face moving forwards into the Championship - an exciting challenge."

Wigan beat Doncaster on Saturday to seal the title with 98 points and secure an instant return to the second tier.

Cook, who has also managed Accrington and Chesterfield, now has a deal until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Chairman David Sharpe told the club website: "I'm absolutely delighted to see Paul commit his long-term future to Wigan Athletic, he has been the main reason behind our success this year.

"I can speak on behalf of everyone associated with Wigan Athletic in saying that this is fantastic news."