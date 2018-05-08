Port Vale: Neil Aspin releases 10 players from struggling League Two club

Former Vale favourite Neil Aspin returned to Burslem to succeed the sacked Michael Brown as boss on 4 October

Port Vale have released 10 players following their brush with relegation.

The League Two club, who finished just a point above safety, have let go goalkeepers Ryan Boot and Joe Slinn.

Defenders Charlie Walford and Luke Dennis, midfielders Harry Middleton, Graham Kelly, Billy Reeves and strikers Anton Forrester and Chris Regis go too.

And, although defender Kjell Knops has also been released, the Dutchman will continue to train with the club throughout pre-season.

Vale have 15 players contracted for the 2018-19 season, goalkeepers Rob Lainton and Sam Hornby, defenders Callum Howe, Joe Davis, Nathan Smith, Antony Kay and James Gibbons, midfielders David Worrall, Luke Hannant, Danny Pugh, Michael Tonge and strikers Tom Pope, Tyrone Barnett and Cristian Montano

Of their other out-of-contract players, striker Dan Turner and midfielder Harry Benns have both been offered new deals, while another midfielder Mike Calveley is "in discussions" with the club over a new contract.

Aspin will be taking charge of his first pre-season, the popular former Vale defender having returned to Burslem to succeed the sacked Michael Brown as boss on 4 October.

Vale won six of Aspin's first nine games in charge, but they then went 15 matches without a win from the turn of the year to slip dangerously close to a second successive relegation.