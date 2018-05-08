St Mirren's Josh Todd completes Queen of the South switch

Josh Todd (left) has played eight game for Queens on loan

Queen of the South have signed Josh Todd on a permanent contract after the midfielder left promoted Scottish Championship rivals St Mirren.

The 23-year-old, who played eight times for Queens at the end of the season on loan, has signed a one-year deal.

Manager Gary Naysmith told the Dumfries club's website: "He gave us a good balance in our midfield.

"It's no coincidence that since he came into the team our performances and results improved remarkably."

Todd began his career with Carlisle United and had spells with Annan Athletic and Dumbarton before joining St Mirren in January 2017.

But he made only two starts and 12 appearances as a substitute under Buddies manager Jack Ross and has been released.

Striker Ross Fergusson has also signed a one-year contract with Queens after becoming a regular part of the squad since returning from his loan to Annan in January.

"He has a lot of attributes that a modern-day striker requires," Naysmith said of the 21-year-old who has made five starts and 11 substitute appearances.

John Rankin is leaving after 18 months with Queen of the South

"This season, his campaign has been very stop-start due to niggling injuries and illnesses and we are hopeful that he can remain fit for next season."

It had already been announced that 37-year-old striker Derek Lyle was being released after his second, six-year spell with Queens.

Two 21-year-old defenders are also exiting Palmerston, 21-year-old Shaun Rooney joining Championship rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle and English left-back Jordan Marshall, 21, having rejected a new contract.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old club captain John Rankin, who signed from Falkirk in January 2017, is among three midfielders being released.

Dan Carmichael, 27, who had been in a second spell in Dumfries after a year with Hibs, and Jessie Akubuine, 20, are also leaving the Dumfries club.

Defenders Scott Mercer, 22, Darren Brownlie, 24, goalkeeper Jack Leighfield, 20, and midfielder Owen Bell, 19, have all signed new contracts.