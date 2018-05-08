Northampton Town: Goalkeeper David Cornell signs new deal as three leave

Dean Austin has led Northampton since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was sacked on 2 April

Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell has signed a new two-year deal with the relegated League One club, who will release three players at the end of their contracts.

Cornell, 27, played the last of his 12 games this season in December.

Leon Lobjoit, Raheem Hanley and Kevin Luckassen will leave while Leon Barnett and Brendan Moloney remain in talks.

Defenders Barnett, 32, and Moloney, 29, are out of contract this summer but their futures have not yet been sorted.

"Leon's second year has clauses and options linked to it and with both Brendan and Leon we are looking to see if an agreement can be reached that suits both the club and the player," said Northampton caretaker boss Dean Austin.

Including Cornell, Northampton have 22 players under contract for the 2018-19 League Two campaign, including John-Joe O'Toole, Matt Crooks, Richard O'Donnell and Ash Taylor.

Meanwhile out-of-contract defender Aaron Philips, who has been out with a groin injury, has been invited to continue his rehabilitation at Sixfields.

"With Aaron Phillips, we think it is only right and proper that because he was injured playing for the club, we extend an offer to continue his rehab here to get him fully fit," Austin added.