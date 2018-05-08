Carlos Carvalhal: Swansea City need a 'miracle' after Saints loss

Carlos Carvalhal's side have scored just one goal in their last eight games

Carlos Carvalhal admits his Swansea City side need a "miracle" to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Welsh side lost at home to Southampton on Tuesday, leaving them three points adrift of safety with one game left this season.

The Swans must beat Stoke on Sunday and hope Huddersfield fail to win any points against Chelsea and Arsenal.

"It's horrible not to depend on ourselves. This is very bad," said Carvalhal.

"Let's see what will happen tomorrow [Wednesday, when Huddersfield visit Chelsea].

"If tomorrow we still believe we can stay [in the Premier League], we must do our part on the weekend, win the game and, after, wait that a kind of miracle can happen."

Manolo Gabbiadini's goal for Southampton at the Liberty Stadium means the Swans will go into Sunday's season finale occupying the final relegation spot.

Jordan Ayew had Swansea's best effort of the game but Alex McCarthy tipped it over the crossbar

Southampton's considerably better goal difference over Swansea means even a defeat at Manchester City will keep them up, as long as the Swans do not make up a 10-goal swing when they face Stoke.

Therefore, it seems the Welsh side's best hope of staying up is to beat Stoke and hope Huddersfield slip up.

The Terriers are 17th, level on 36 points with Southampton, but have a game in hand at Chelsea on Wednesday.

A point at Stamford Bridge would be enough to keep Huddersfield up, though Carvalhal will not be watching.

"I'm so exhausted about our games, preparing for our opponents, that I think I will look to the result after the game," he said. "I don't want to see the game."

Swansea are in the midst of what appears to be a terminally poor run of form, failing to win any of their past eight Premier League matches and scoring a measly two goals in the process.

Charlie Austin was denied countless times by Swans keeper Lukasz Fabianski

It is a far cry from the start of Carvalhal's tenure, with the Portuguese inheriting a side bottom of the Premier League but lifting them out of the bottom three with a run of five wins in nine league games.

The Swans have since slid back into the relegation places and, although he takes responsibility for the slump, Carvalhal continues to insist his team is not too defensive.

"We created chances, we didn't score. We created chances against Chelsea, we deserved more than what we achieved," the former Sheffield Wednesday manager added.

"Against Everton we drew but deserved to win because we played really well but we didn't score [enough].

"I will not put responsibility on my players. If we are not creating chances I'd be more worried. But we create chances. Tonight, we created chances.

"It's my responsibility and let's see on Sunday if we can score."