Darren Moore: West Brom caretaker boss named Premier League manager of the month

Moore played for West Brom from 2001 until 2006, twice helping them to promotion to the Premier League

West Brom caretaker boss Darren Moore has been named Premier League manager of the month after an unbeaten run in April.

Moore has led the Baggies to three wins and two draws since replacing Alan Pardew at the start of last month.

West Brom were bottom of the table and 10 points adrift when he took over.

They are now two points from safety with one game remaining, although could be relegated later on Tuesday when Swansea host Southampton.

A win for either side will send Moore's side down.

Moore was pictured with dozens of club staff as he collected the award.

"It's been a wonderful joint-effort by everybody here. We've just brought some unity here and it's helped the players put the performances together on the pitch," he said.