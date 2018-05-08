Paul Robinson: Retired Blues player eyes coaching job at Garry Monk's Birmingham

The last of Paul Robinson's 765 career appearances came as a late substitute in Sunday's 3-1 win over Fulham

Former Birmingham City captain Paul Robinson is eyeing a coaching role with Blues following his retirement as a player, at the age of 39.

Robinson was without a club and even contemplating packing the game in then when he first joined Blues on a one-month trial deal in September 2012.

Instead, he added a further 175 games to reach 765 career appearances.

"It's been an unbelievable career. And I've worked hard for it," the ex-Watford and West Brom man told BBC WM.

"I've missed a lot of family holidays and that type of thing. But I'm so grateful to the club for showing faith in me."

Robinson has had a player-coach role for the past three seasons, working with Blues' youngsters when not needed for first team duty - and he hopes to continue that work.

"I've no intention of leaving," he added. "The perfect fit for me would be to stay. I'm keen to be part of the backroom staff pushing this club back in the right direction.

Passionate Paul Robinson has the sort of mentality to rub off on the Birmingham City youngsters

"We've had a lot of change at this club. A lot of managers and a lot of new players. Except under Gary Rowett, we've had no consistency. But we've got it again with Garry Monk in charge.

"I love working with him as the gaffer. He puts a smile on your face when you walk through the door.

"He wants me to stay and work with the youngsters here and make sure they have the right mentality for first-team football.

"He's giving the kids a chance. Look at how well Wes Harding's done in the nine games since he came in."

Blue Robbo's time in football