Paul Robinson: Retired Blues player eyes coaching job at Garry Monk's Birmingham
Former Birmingham City captain Paul Robinson is eyeing a coaching role with Blues following his retirement as a player, at the age of 39.
Robinson was without a club and even contemplating packing the game in then when he first joined Blues on a one-month trial deal in September 2012.
Instead, he added a further 175 games to reach 765 career appearances.
"It's been an unbelievable career. And I've worked hard for it," the ex-Watford and West Brom man told BBC WM.
"I've missed a lot of family holidays and that type of thing. But I'm so grateful to the club for showing faith in me."
Robinson has had a player-coach role for the past three seasons, working with Blues' youngsters when not needed for first team duty - and he hopes to continue that work.
"I've no intention of leaving," he added. "The perfect fit for me would be to stay. I'm keen to be part of the backroom staff pushing this club back in the right direction.
"We've had a lot of change at this club. A lot of managers and a lot of new players. Except under Gary Rowett, we've had no consistency. But we've got it again with Garry Monk in charge.
"I love working with him as the gaffer. He puts a smile on your face when you walk through the door.
"He wants me to stay and work with the youngsters here and make sure they have the right mentality for first-team football.
"He's giving the kids a chance. Look at how well Wes Harding's done in the nine games since he came in."
Blue Robbo's time in football
- Former England Under-21 international Robinson began his career with hometown club Watford under Graham Taylor in 1996.
- After 254 appearances for The Hornets, he was then signed by Gary Megson for West Bromwich Albion in 2003.
- Robinson played in two promotion-winning sides, under Megson in 2003-04 and again under Tony Mowbray in 2007-08, as well as Bryan Robson's 2004-05 Great Escape side.
- After 239 games for Albion, he then spent three seasons at Bolton, playing 87 times, before 10 games in the spring of 2012 at Leeds United on loan.
- He was then brought to Birmingham by Lee Clark on a month-long deal in September 2012, the first of the seven managers he played for at Blues in six seasons, playing increasingly in the middle, rather than at left-back.
- He played just four times (and started just one game) in his final season at St Andrew's, to bring his total of competitive appearances in a Blues shirt to 175. But that meant the always competitive defender was sent off on what proved to be his last league start - the 1-0 derby defeat by Villa in April 2017.