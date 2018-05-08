Aldershot Town: Cheye Alexander and Jim Kellerman among six released

Jim Kellerman joined Aldershot from Wolves in 2016

Aldershot Town have released six players - including Cheye Alexander and Jim Kellerman - after losing in the National League play-offs.

Defender Alexander made 146 appearances for Gary Waddock's side while Kellerman played 75 times over two seasons.

Fellow midfielder James Rowe, winger Bobby-Joe Taylor, forward Josh McQuoid and Swiss defender Tim Schmoll have also left the Hampshire club.

Aldershot say they remain in talks with "several" players about their futures.

Waddock's side finished the regular season in fifth and were beaten on penalties by Ebbsfleet in the first round of the play-offs on 2 May.