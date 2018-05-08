Marc Albrighton: Suspended Leicester winger to miss final two matches

From the section

Marc Albrighton was sent off for just the second time in his career - and the first since playing for Aston Villa in October 2010

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton will be suspended for the final two matches of the Premier League season after accepting a misconduct charge.

He appeared to direct abusive language towards referee Mike Dean after being shown a straight red card in the 5-0 defeat at Crystal Palace last month.

Albrighton, 28, was also fined £25,000 following an independent regulatory commission hearing on Tuesday.

He misses Wednesday's visit of Arsenal and the trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

Albrighton was dismissed 56 minutes into the defeat for pulling down Wilfried Zaha.