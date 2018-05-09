Ross McCrorie 'dragged Rangers back into the game' - Aberdeen's Derek McInnes

McCrorie levelled for Rangers in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Pittodrie

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes picked out 20-year-old Ross McCrorie as the man who rescued Rangers' hopes of finishing second in the Premiership.

McCrorie headed the second-half equaliser, but McInnes praised the overall performance of the centre-half drafted into the visiting midfield.

One point separates the sides going into the final weekend.

"I thought McCrorie, for someone so young, was the one that dragged Rangers back into the game," said McInnes.

"I know he gets the goal, but it was more than that.

"He was the one that was turning the ball over for them and turning the game their way."

McCrorie had been given a midfield role as a Saturday substitute after striker Jason Cummings had to come off through illness against Kilmarnock.

It was the first time Jimmy Nicholl had seen the young Scot up close in midfield and the Ibrox caretaker manager decided to stick with him at Pittodrie.

"It was a good goal from Ross McCrorie - a determined young player who went with conviction," he said.

"It got us in to the game at 1-1 and I thought we dominated the second half."

'That goal was for my gran'

Hibernian remain in the hunt for second place and can go level with third-placed Rangers with a win in Wednesday's Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

Rangers go to Easter Road on Sunday, while Aberdeen travel to champions Celtic.

McCrorie, so influential in the second half at Pittodrie, will be missing against Hibs through suspension, as will striker Alfredo Morelos.

"It's disappointing not to get the three points as that's what we came here for," he said after scoring his second Rangers goal in the 1-1 draw.

"We didn't show up in the first half but the second half was a lot better.

"The ball came in and it was 50-50 between me and Scott McKenna and I managed to get a head on it.

"That goal was for my gran. She was watching and she's not got long to live so that was for her."