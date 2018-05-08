Rangers: Jimmy Nicholl bristles at penalty decision in draw with Aberdeen

Jimmy Nicholl was unhappy with Aberdeen's penalty in the draw at Pittodrie

Rangers "have a bit of work to do" in the hunt for second place after a costly draw at Aberdeen, says interim manager Jimmy Nicholl.

Ross McCrorie and Alfredo Morelos are both suspended for the trip to Hibs on Sunday and Graham Dorrans suffered suspected ligament damage.

"They're a good Hibs side," Nicholl told Rangers TV. "I've got to get them freshened up and ready to go again."

Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibernian can all secure second place in the Premiership.

Nicholl's side came from a goal behind to draw with Aberdeen and remain a point behind the Dons, who visit Celtic Park on Sunday while Rangers head to Easter Road.

Rangers were unhappy with the penalty awarded by Steven McLean - for a Morelos foul on Kenny McLean - with the Dons midfielder netting from the spot.

"After the referee's decision to give a penalty kick - which was beyond me and I'm only saying that because I've seen it since; it doesn't matter, it's done - we got wrapped up in the whole thing and being frustrated with the referee's decision - and we haven't got a clear head," said Nicholl.

"You're trying to keep them calm on the park and not get frustrated. Then you get them into the dressing-room and you say to them: 'we've had two or three booked; if you keep thinking about the referee's decision then you're going to end up doing something stupid and be off the park. I can't afford to have anyone off the park'."

Graham Dorrans suffered suspected ligament damage, while Ross McCrorie and Alfredo Morelos will be missing through suspension

McCrorie equalised after the break to keep Rangers in touch with Aberdeen and retain hopes of securing second place.

"We're still in it and, if they produce what they produced in that second half, I'm just hoping that's what they do because we need the win," Nicholl said.

On Rangers' selection headache for the trip to Easter Road, Nicholl said: "It looks like knee ligaments, so he [Dorrans] is away with the walking sticks. It's not looking great for Graham for the weekend.

"We've got Ross suspended and Alfredo suspended, so we've got a wee bit of work to do to get a team out on the park to get at them."