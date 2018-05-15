Rotherham United v Scunthorpe United
Rotherham United boss Paul Warne will check on the fitness of first-leg goalscorer Jon Taylor ahead of their League One play-off with Scunthorpe.
Taylor went off with a dead leg just over an hour into the 2-2 draw.
Scunthorpe may be forced to call upon reserve goalkeeper Rory Watson for their trip to the New York Stadium.
The 22-year-old, who has made just four league starts for the Iron, could be needed after Matt Gilks limped off with a knee injury on Saturday.
Rotherham manager Paul Warne:
"My message to the lads before they go out will be, 'Look, there is an immense amount of pressure on this game. There's no point wrapping it up any other way.
"But if you are a true competitor, a true footballer, a true great, you'll be able to play with this pressure. If you can't, you'll be taken off after 15 minutes. Simple as that'.
"There's no point lying to them. They need to know the importance of it. As a player, you can be in the play-offs one year and think, 'Oh, I'll be in them again next year'. Then it can be 10 years before it comes round again, if it ever does.
"The lads need to know they have already achieved a lot this season, and I couldn't be prouder of them. But if we're going to be beaten, then be beaten by the better team. Do not get beaten because we under-perform."
Scunthorpe caretaker manager Nick Daws told BBC Radio Humberside:
"We are not sure about Matt at this stage, but am not going to hide the fact he is a doubt.
"Matt came off with a knee injury, has been having treatment for the last 48 hours and we will be keeping our fingers crossed.
"We have got the team imprinted in how we're probably going to go.
"We will take a really considered approach in what we do in the 90 minutes plus."
Match facts
- Rotherham have never lost a play-off second leg tie in the Football League (W2 D2), and have only lost one of their nine semi-final encounters overall (W3 D5); their first ever play-off match against Swansea in 1988 (0-1).
- Scunthorpe have failed to win any of their eight play-off semi-final matches away from home in the Football League (D3 L5), failing to score in three of the past four.
- However, the last time Scunthorpe drew the first leg of their semi-final play-off encounter at home, they went on to be promoted from the third tier, knocking out MK Dons before beating Millwall 3-2 at Wembley in 2009.
- Across each of the three tiers of the Football League, only three of the past 17 teams who drew the first leg of their semi-final at home have gone on to win promotion from their respective division.
- Scunthorpe are unbeaten in their past eight away games in league competition (W3 D5), dating back to the start of February.
- Joe Newell, who came off the bench to score for Rotherham in the first-leg, has had a hand in 15 league goals this season for the Millers (including play-offs); more than any other player currently at the club.