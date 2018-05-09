Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell is locked in talks with Paris St-Germain to strike a deal for loan striker Odsonne Edouard.(Sun)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has dismissed Rangers chairman Dave King's assertion that Celtic's dependence on Champions League football makes their financial model resemble a "pack of cards". (Daily Mail)

Hearts manager Craig Levein insists Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers' refusal to blood young talent is more damaging to Scottish football than the length of the grass at Tynecastle could ever be after criticism of the Edinburgh club's pitch. (Daily Record)

Celtic skipper Scott Brown thinks Craig Levein's "banter is getting better as he gets older" as he shrugs off Sunday's late challenge from Steven Naismith. (Daily Record)

Rangers' Ross McCrorie dedicates last night's equalising goal against Aberdeen to his seriously ill gran after setting up blockbuster finish for second spot. (Sun)

Stand-in manager Jimmy Nicholl criticised referee Steven McLean for the penalty award to Aberdeen that almost wrecked Rangers' bid for second place. (Sky Sports)

But Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says it was "definitely a penalty" as he targets at least a point away to Celtic on the final weekend of the season. (Scotsman)

Media playback is not supported on this device Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers: Were Dons wrongly awarded penalty?

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon is an injury concern for Celtic as they build up to the Scottish Cup final against Motherwell. (Scotsman)

Full-back Michael Smith believes Hearts are the best team in Edinburgh despite trailing Hibernian by 20 points going into tonight's derby. (Edinburgh Evening News)

But Hibs manager Neil Lennon says the gap between the teams placed fourth and sixth in the Premiership is "a chasm". (Scotsman)

Burton Albion have joined Blackpool in the fight to sign up Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser at the end of the season. (Daily Express, print edition)

Peterborough United boss Steve Evans says a Scottish club is interested in striker Jack Marriot, who has scored 33 goals for the League One side this season. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former St Mirren striker John Sutton has been appointed head of Morton's development squad after deciding to hang up his boots. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray's name appeared on Tuesday's entry list for next month's Queen's tournament, but grave doubts remain about whether he will be able to play. (Daily Mail)

Unknown quantity James Lang has chance to shine at 12 on Scotland's summer tour, although he has spent the season as back-up fly-half at Harlequins. (Scotsman)

An eventful journey home adds to Commonwealth Games experience for track cycling double-medallist Neah Evans. (Press & Journal)