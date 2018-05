From the section

Southampton beat Swansea to take a huge stride towards securing Premier League safety as they relegated West Brom.

Manolo Gabbiadini's goal means Swansea are three points behind Southampton.

They will go into Sunday's final game of the season occupying the final relegation spot.

Southampton's goal difference is -18 while Swansea's is -27. Huddersfield are 17th, level on points with Southampton, but have a game in hand at Chelsea on Wednesday.