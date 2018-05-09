James Ball: Stevenage sign Stockport County midfielder

General view of the Lamex Satdium from the side of the goal
Stevenage finished 16th in League Two this season

League Two side Stevenage have signed Stockport County midfielder James Ball for an undisclosed five-figure fee.

Ball made 48 appearances this season to help Stockport reach the National League North play-offs.

The 22-year-old former Northwich Victoria and Stalybridge Celtic player was under contract at Edgeley Park until May 2019.

"I want to be a big player for the club and I can't wait to show the supporters what I am all about," he said.

