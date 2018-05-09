James Ball: Stevenage sign Stockport County midfielder

Stevenage finished 16th in League Two this season

League Two side Stevenage have signed Stockport County midfielder James Ball for an undisclosed five-figure fee.

Ball made 48 appearances this season to help Stockport reach the National League North play-offs.

The 22-year-old former Northwich Victoria and Stalybridge Celtic player was under contract at Edgeley Park until May 2019.

"I want to be a big player for the club and I can't wait to show the supporters what I am all about," he said.

