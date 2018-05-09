James Maddison: Norwich City midfielder's knee injury better than feared

England Under-21 international James Maddison made 49 appearances for Norwich this season

Norwich City say midfielder James Maddison's knee ligament injury is not "as serious as first feared".

Maddison was injured in the 11th minute of the Canaries' 5-1 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

But the 21-year-old will not require surgery and he is expected to return to training in eight weeks.

"All being well, James will be fighting fit and ready to come back early in our pre-season schedule," sporting director Stuart Webber told the club website.