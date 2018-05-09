Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury Town boss feels his side are play-off underdogs

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst has been both a Wembley winner and loser as a manager

Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst believes his low-budget promotion-chasing team are the underdogs in this season's League One play-offs.

The Shrews finished third and now face Charlton, a Premier League team back in 2007, in the semi-finals.

Hurst believes his side have "stuck out like a sore thumb" this season and he told BBC Shropshire: "I think we're underdogs. I've listened to people.

"People say 'oh, they've had a great season, but it's too much for them'."

The first leg of their play-off semi-final takes place at The Valley on Thursday, where Shrewsbury will face a Charlton side who finished 16 points behind them,

Hurst continued: "I've said all along we've been the team that's stuck out like a sore thumb. Shrewsbury? What the hell are they doing there?

"A lot of talk seems to be about Rotherham and Scunthorpe and then I look at the size of club Charlton are."

Do the Town players believe?

Having spent most of the season in the top two, Shrewsbury's thin squad has been hit by injuries, chiefly to skipper Abu Ogogo, who has missed the last two months of the campaign. They finished the season with just two wins in nine matches.

Charlton, by contrast, made the play-offs with a run of six wins in nine games under Lee Bowyer - including a 2-0 win at the Meadow on 17 April.

The bookmakers now have Shrewsbury as the longest-priced of the four contenders in the betting to go up and Hurst knows that it is not what people say that counts, but what his team can do.

"Yes, we finished third," he said. "We were the third-best team in the league over the course of the season, but that's gone now.

"Football is all about opinions. We know that. And what matters now is what the players here believe."

Paul Hurst has both played and managed at Wembley

Paul Hurst's play-off record

Hurst has twice been involved with the play-offs at his previous club Grimsby - and was successful by that route when he took the Mariners back into the Football League in 2016.

Although he won at Wembley with Grimsby and as a player for Rotherham United - against Shrewsbury in the 1996 Auto Windscreens Shield - he has also twice failed there as a manager.

His Grimsby side lost 1-0 to Halifax Town in the FA Trophy final, which came just a week after Grimsby's 3-1 play-off triumph against Forest Green.

The second time was as recently as April when Hurst's Shrewsbury were beaten 1-0 by Lincoln City in the JPT final.