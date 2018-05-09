Crewe Alexandra: David Artell releases four players from League Two club

David Artell succeeded Steve Davis as Crewe Alexandra boss in January 2017

League Two side Crewe Alexandra have released four players.

Defenders Zoumana Bakayogo, 31, and Ross Woodcock, 19, have both been let go at the end of their contracts.

Crewe have also released two strikers, the much-travelled Chris Dagnall, 32, and Daniel Udoh, 20, who finished the season on a youth loan at National League side Solihull Moors.

Crewe are keen to re-sign striker Shaun Miller, who finished the season back at Gresty Road on loan from Carlisle.

But their three other loan players, Coventry City defender Jamie Sterry, Oldham Athletic midfielder Paul Green and Stevenage striker Harry McKirdy have all returned to their respective clubs.

Crewe have also signed Billy Sass-Davies, Travis Johnson, Luke Offord, Joe Lynch and Regan Griffiths on their first pro deals, on top of the 20 existing first team squad members they have contracted for the 2018-9 season.