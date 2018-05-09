Newport County: Exiles hope to keep key trio & release five

From the section

Frank Nouble played in the Premier League for West Ham United

Newport County hope to persuade three key players to stay for next season after announcing their released and retained list.

Injured midfielder Joss Labadie, Ben Tozer and Frank Nouble are all in discussions with the Exiles.

County goalkeeping coach James Bittner is one of five players released along with strikers Paul Hayes, Marlon Jackson and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin and midfielder Jamie Turley.

Newport have 14 players under contract.

In addition to the releases, Ben White [Brighton & Hove Albion], Shawn McCoulsky [Bristol City], Emmanuel Osadebe [Cambridge United], Aaron Collins [Wolverhampton Wanderers], Tyler Reid [Swansea City AFC] have returned to their parent clubs.

Players under contract for next season: Joe Day, David Pipe, Dan Butler, Robbie Willmott, Matty Dolan, Padraig Amond, Lamar Reynolds, Scot Bennett, Jay Foulston, Momodou Touray, Tom Owen-Evans, Mark O'Brien, Mickey Demetriou, Josh Sheehan.