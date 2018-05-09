Gary Sawyer: Plymouth Argyle offer new deal to captain as nine are released

From the section

Gary Sawyer made 49 appearances in all competitions in 2017-18

League One Plymouth Argyle have offered a new deal to captain Gary Sawyer.

The 32-year-old defender has made 110 league appearances in his three seasons at Home Park.

Goalkeeper Kyle Letheren, defenders Sonny Bradley, Yann Songo'o and Oscar Threlkeld and midfielder David Fox have also been offered new contracts.

The Pilgrims have released nine players, including goalkeeper Luke McCormick, who played 306 league games across two spells with the club.

Also leaving the Devon side are Nathan Blissett, Simon Church, Gary Miller, Paul Paton, Callum Rose, Aaron Taylor, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair and Robbert te Loeke.