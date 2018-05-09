Ian Sharps: Walsall first-team coach leaves club after 18 months

Ian Sharps was placed in caretaker charge of Walsall after Jon Whitney was sacked

Walsall first-team coach Ian Sharps has left the club.

The former Tranmere, Rotherham, Shrewsbury and Burton defender left his position as Chester assistant manager to join the Saddlers in November 2016.

Sharps, 37, was briefly placed in caretaker charge when Jon Whitney was sacked in March and was initially kept on by new boss Dean Keates.

The Saddlers finished 19th in League One, two points above the relegation zone.