James McKeown: Grimsby Town offer new deal to goalkeeper and release 11

James McKeown helped Grimsby win promotion back to the Football League in 2016

Grimsby Town have offered long-serving goalkeeper James McKeown a new deal but allowed 11 players to leave.

McKeown, 28, has made 301 league appearances for the Mariners since joining from Peterborough in June 2011.

The Mariners have also offered deals to defenders Danny Collins and Andrew Fox, midfielder Luke Summerfield and Martyn Woolford and striker Ahkeem Rose.

Among the 11 to be released by the League Two club are veteran defenders Nathan Clarke, 34, and Ben Davies, 36.

James Berrett, Tom Sawyer, Jack Keeble, Ben Killip, Scott Vernon, Karleigh Osborne, Gary McSheffrey, Sean McAllister and Zak Mills have also been let go.