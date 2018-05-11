Welsh Premier League play-off semi final: Cardiff Met v Barry Town

Cardiff Met boss Christian Edwards won his only senior Wales cap against Switzerland in 1996

Cardiff Met and Barry Town will have the Europa League in their sights when they meet in the Welsh Premier League play-off semi-final.

The winners will be away to Cefn Druids in the final on Sunday, 20 May with a spot in Europe the prize.

Cardiff Met, who finished sixth in the league, reached last season's play-off final but lost 1-0 to Bangor City.

Seven-times champions Barry Town returned to the top flight at the start of the season after a 13-year absence.

Gavin Chesterfield's men finished the regular season in seventh spot; 13 points clear at the top of the play-off conference.