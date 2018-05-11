Welsh Premier League play-off semi final: Cardiff Met v Barry Town
Cardiff Met and Barry Town will have the Europa League in their sights when they meet in the Welsh Premier League play-off semi-final.
The winners will be away to Cefn Druids in the final on Sunday, 20 May with a spot in Europe the prize.
Cardiff Met, who finished sixth in the league, reached last season's play-off final but lost 1-0 to Bangor City.
Seven-times champions Barry Town returned to the top flight at the start of the season after a 13-year absence.
Gavin Chesterfield's men finished the regular season in seventh spot; 13 points clear at the top of the play-off conference.