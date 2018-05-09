Michael Carrick: Man Utd midfielder to start final home game

Michael Carrick has won 12 major trophies in 12 years at Manchester United

Michael Carrick will start for Manchester United against Watford on Sunday at Old Trafford in his final match before he retires.

The 36-year-old, who has made 463 appearances for the side, announced his decision to retire in March.

Manager Jose Mourinho said the midfielder has qualities "we believe can make him a good coach".

"Now his body says enough, the club and myself want to keep the man," the Portugese said.

Carrick has won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with United since joining them in 2006.

He replaced Wayne Rooney as club captain following the latter's departure to Everton, but his playing time has been restricted due to an irregular heart rhythm.

"He will start the last match at Old Trafford and he will captain in front of the fans," Mourinho said on Wednesday.

"The most important quality is to be a man and football is not full of them. Society is not full of them.

"So when you find one of them, you have to value and you have to keep."

Mourinho also confirmed that striker Romelu Lukaku would miss the final two league games of the season as he recovers from an ankle injury.

He added that they would attempt to play Lukaku in the FA Cup final against Chelsea on 19 May.

Manchester United travel to West Ham on Thursday, before hosting Watford at the weekend.